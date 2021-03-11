Addiction recovery center awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars

SOUTH POINT, OHIO (WOWK) — For many people, the war against addiction and overdoses have taken a backseat to the fight against COVID-19.

However, that battle is far from over. One regional recovery center in Ohio has been on the frontlines of it, and recently they got a big boost to achieve their goal.

OVP Health was recently awarded close to a million dollars in federal grants to combat addiction in southeastern Ohio—and the money couldn’t come at a better time.

“Certainly the opioid use problem has gone up because of the social isolation problems. We’ve seen overdose deaths and substance use overdoses go up nationwide and in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky,” says Paul Cowsar, Chief Operations Officer for OVP Health.

The grant money—$450,000 dollars from the Alcohol and Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board of Lawrence, Scioto and Adams Counties (ADAMHS)—will be used to help fund mental health services in Lawrence, Scioto and Adams counties to help treat the addiction problem in the area for the uninsured.

They’ve already put the funds to good use.

“We’ve had four or five people who have met that criteria over the last several months, that have completed treatment or are in the treatment process,” Cowsar says.

They say their goal is to help 50 people recover in the region altogether with those funds.

One current patient says the grant money is just one more way the facility is able to help people like him.

“I’ve been on drugs for about 15 years—anywhere from heroin to fentanyl to methamphetamines. And this is the first time I’ve been clean – a lot of people come without insurance, right? So that grant would help with that too.” Shawn Dresbach, receiving treatment at OVP Health

The facility also recently received a second grant: this one helping them expand their telehealth capabilities.

With nearly $430,000 dollars awarded by the USDA, OVP Health will be able to get more telehealth equipment for outpatient offices and create six additional telehealth jobs to service rural areas.

A grant from the USDA will help OVP Health expand their telehealth services. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas)

“It’s opened up windows for health care for residents so they can be treated quickly and for what their needs are.” Velvet Vaughn, nurse manager, in-patient services, OVP Health

The in-patient facility can handle up to 62 people and right now they have a little over half that number.

OVP Health was one of four facilities in the state to receive the grant from ADAMHS.

