Adena Healthcare employees collect and donate supplies for Pike County, OH students

WAVERLY, OH (WOWK) – Adena Hospice is pulling together to help children in Pike County, Ohio amid school closures caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The organization says when Ohio Governor Mike DeWine first announced the closure of all K-12 schools in Ohio due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Adena Hospice’s caregivers decided it was time to take caring for their community beyond the normal patient population.

The organization says the team’s concern arose from the fact that many local students would not have a healthy meal during the day without the benefit of a school-provided lunch.

“Sadly, for many children, a school lunch is largely depended upon as their primary meal of the day,” says Jennifer Bandy, Adena Hospice Manager. “Areas such as Pike County are often faced with these very unfortunate concerns, especially in difficult times like what we are facing now. We want to show support for our communities in any way we can, and to support them as much as they support us.”

Adena says its caregivers were inspired by the efforts of Dr. Ellis Frazier, a family physician with Adena Family Medicine – Piketon, who for years has acted as a collection point for non-perishable foods for the Pike County Food Pantry. The Hospice team collected items amongst themselves in which to donate, to help fill this community need. For COVID-19 specific information, visit adena.org/COVID19. To learn more about Adena Health System and its services, visit adena.org.

Today Gov. DeWine announced schools in Ohio will continue distance learning for the rest of the school year.

