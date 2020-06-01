AEP Ohio requests rate increase, plans to update system reliability

GAHANNA, OH (WOWK) – AEP Ohio, an American Electric Power company requested to be allowed a rate increase that would result in a $2.20 per month increase for a typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month.

However, due to the economic uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic, AEP Ohio said the proposed increase would not be seen until mid-2021.

“We understand that our state and our customers are just beginning to recover from the economic impacts of COVID-19,” said Raja Sundararajan, AEP Ohio president and chief operating officer. “The delay we have requested will give the economy more time to bounce back before any rate changes go into effect. Reliable electric service has been critical to helping our customers during the state’s stay-at-home period. Our work to replace and upgrade aging equipment and trim trees that could fall into power lines has helped us keep the lights on. The rate case will ensure that we are able to continue to invest in these reliability efforts and also offer our customers new services.”

According to a statement sent to 13 News, AEP Ohio’s sais the increase will continue to improve the reliability of its distribution system. AEP Ohio is responsible for nearly 44,000 miles of distribution lines throughout its service territory.

“Through activities like proactive equipment replacement, preventative maintenance and tree trimming it has reduced the frequency and length of outages,” the statement said. “The rate case proposal submitted today focuses on continuing these efforts to further improve reliability for customers.

The filing also includes proposals to update streetlights and area lights leased by customers to more efficient and customizable LED fixtures; offer municipalities additional payment options for converting overhead service to underground; allow residential customers to pay their bill using a credit card without incurring additional processing fees; and enhance AEP Ohio’s Demand Side Management efforts, which helps customers reduce energy bills.

More information on the request can be found here.

