Affordable “safe homes” in Ohio means more protection from tornados

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WOWK) – Homeowners in Ohio can apply for partial reimbursement if they decide to buy a “safe home.”

Safe homes are small rooms that can fit either inside or outside of a home. The small structures are designed to protect homeowners in the event of a tornado or other severe storms.





Ohio Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is implementing an application process for residents in the state to apply for partial reimbursement for the cost of building a safe home. On Memorial Day in 2019, 21 tornados tore through more than 900 homes in Ohio.

In preparation for the possibility of another tragedy, residents in Southeast Ohio have already applied and received reimbursement for their safe homes. Lucasville, Ohio resident, Mark Phipps says that the investment is worth the safety it will provide for him and his wife.





“I believe it was six or seven years ago that we actually had a tornado that was within a mile. Tornados seem to be increasing every year and they’re very dangerous and very scary.” Mark Phipps

Along with Ohio EMA, Ohio Governor, Mike DeWine has released a statement showing his support for the rebate.

“The entire state of Ohio is vulnerable to tornadoes… Safe rooms are costly, but they can save lives – which is why we want to help homeowners with the expense.” Ohio Governor Mike DeWine

The limited-time rebate requires the homeowner to reside in the state of Ohio. Areas that are more vulnerable to natural disasters will be considered as a high priority. For the reimbursement application, click here.

