Alligator removed from basement of Groveport home

Ohio

(Photo courtesy Madison Township Police)

GROVEPORT, OH (WCMH) — Madison Township police say an alligator was found in the basement of a Groveport home. 

According to the Madison Township Police Department, on Thursday, officers received a report of an alligator being penned in the basement of a residence.  

The Ohio Department of Agriculture was notified, and informed police residents did not have a valid exotic animal permit required by the state.  

Photos courtesy Madison Township Police

Ohio wildlife officials responded to the scene where the property owner voluntarily surrendered the animal.  

The 25-year-old alligator will be sent to an animal sanctuary in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, according to police.  

