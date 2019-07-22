Amazon building 2 distribution centers in Ohio

ROSSFORD, Ohio (AP) – Amazon says it will open two new distribution centers in Ohio.

The company announced Monday that the two sites in Akron and near Toledo will bring a combined 2,500 full-time jobs.

The new facility in Akron will be built on the site of a former shopping mall. The one in Rossford near Toledo is going up at the intersection of Interstate 75 and the Ohio Turnpike.

Each of the two distribution centers will cover more than 700,000-square-feet. Both centers will employ workers to pack and ship small items.

Amazon has five other distribution centers in the state. They employ a total of roughly 8,500 workers.