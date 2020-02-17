Annie Glenn, widow of astronaut John Glenn, turning 100

FILE – In this April 6, 2017 file photo provided by the U.S. Army/Arlington National Cemetery, Annie Glenn, seated, widow of John Glenn, watches as members of the U.S. Marine Corps from Marine Barracks Washington carry the casket of her husband during his graveside service at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va. Glenn turns 100 on Feb. 17, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Larue/Arlington National Cemetery via AP)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A spokesman said Annie Glenn is doing fine ahead of her 100th birthday Monday and that the family is appreciative of the continued affection and interest toward her.

The Glenns were married for 73 years when John Glenn, the first American to orbit Earth, died in 2016 at age 95. Annie Glenn was an advocate and educator in communication disorders and has rarely appeared in public since the year after her husband’s death.

