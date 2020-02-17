Annie Glenn, widow of astronaut John Glenn, turning 100

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A spokesman said Annie Glenn is doing fine ahead of her 100th birthday Monday and that the family is appreciative of the continued affection and interest toward her.
The Glenns were married for 73 years when John Glenn, the first American to orbit Earth, died in 2016 at age 95. Annie Glenn was an advocate and educator in communication disorders and has rarely appeared in public since the year after her husband’s death.
