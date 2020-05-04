Annual letter carriers’ food drive postponed

OHIO (WOWK) – The Ohio American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations is postponing its annual food drive due to necessary health and safety precautions.

The event organized by the National Association of Letter Carriers traditionally takes place the second Saturday in May, and people normally place food items at the mailbox for pick up by their letter carriers.

While the event is being postponed, the organization says the demand to help those in need is especially great now with a large number of layoffs due to the pandemic. In lieu of the food drive, the Ohio State Association of NALC is asking those who can to make a financial contribution to a local food bank.

“Ohioans in need will certainly miss the largest one-day food drive in the country, but we can make a difference by giving financially,” Ohio AFL-CIO President Tim Burga says. “On May 9, please consider writing a check to your local food bank or pantry in support of this great cause to feed the hungry.”

