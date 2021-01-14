Arrests made in drug investigation traffic stop

ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Two people are facing drug-related charges after attempting to hide suspected heroin in their bodies during a traffic stop near Nelsonville.

According to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, the Criminal Interdiction Unit and agents from the Major Crimes Unit and Ohio BCI conducted a traffic stop Jan. 13 on US 33 near Nelsonville as part of an ongoing drug investigation. They say they identified numerous individuals with warrants out for their arrest during the stop.

Deputies say they deployed K9 Bora to search the vehicle after they observed criminal indicators. She indicated an odor of narcotics, and while searching, deputies found alleged drug paraphernalia. The deputies said they saw two of the suspects, Fawn Stevers, 37 of Nelsonville and Joshua Azbell, 44, of Glouster, tampering with suspected heroin in their possession. Once taken to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail, deputies found they had allegedly attempted to conceal the suspected heroin inside body cavities to take it into the facility, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities say they seized approximately 74 grams, or 2.64 ounces, of heroin during the investigation. The heroin seized had a street value of nearly $15,000. Additional felony charges are expected pending lab results from the BCI, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office says the driver, Joshua Schall, was taken to the SEORJ after being arrested for five active warrants.