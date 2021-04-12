Good News with 13
Arts & Crafts Festival happening this weekend in Ohio

Ohio

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce)

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Lawrence County Chamber Arts & Crafts Festival is set for this weekend.

The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce will host the festival on Saturday, April 17 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 18 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The festival will take place on the campus of the chamber of commerce at 216 Collins Avenue, South Point, Ohio, adjacent to US 52.

Officials say crafts vendors and food trucks will be on site for the event.

For more information on the festival, contact the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce at 740-377-4550.

