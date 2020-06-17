Athens County man arrested on drug charges

ATHENS, OH (WOWK) — An Athens County man is facing charges after deputies found suspected drugs and suspected drug paraphernalia while executing a search warrant.

The Athens County Sheriff’s department says deputies arrested Kenneth (KC) Payne, 30, of Chauncey June 12, 2020, after the Criminal Interdiction Units, Major Crimes Unit and the Special Response Team executed a search warrant for alleged drug trafficking on Mill Street in Chauncey.

Deputies say they seized suspected heroin, digital scales and alleged abuse instruments associated with the drug during the search. The items are being sent to a lab for further analysis.

Payne was charged with aggravated possession of drugs and transported to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.

Deputies say additional charges are expected pending lab results.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories