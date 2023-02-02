ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A West Virginia woman is dead and two others are injured after a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 50 near Troy Township, Ohio, Thursday afternoon.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened at the intersection of U.S. Route 50 and Torch Road at around 4:35 p.m.

Troopers say 78-year-old Linda Russell, of New Haven, West Virginia, was taken to hospital where she was later pronounced dead. The passenger in Russell’s vehicle is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle had minor injuries.