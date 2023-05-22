Police patrol car with sirens off during a traffic control. (Getty)

ATHENS, OH (WOWK) — A 15-year-old is dead after falling off of Ohio University’s Baker Center on Sunday, according to the Ohio University Police Department (OUPD).

Officers say this happened on Sunday at around 10:02 a.m.

They say when the OUPD and Athens Police Department got to the scene, they found Landon Gibson, 15, unconscious.

The OUPD says Gibson was taken to the hospital but later died there.

No foul play is being suspected, according to the OUPD.

Anyone with information on what Gibson was doing before he died is being urged to contact OUPD Det. Rick Sargent at 740-593-1911.