ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – An investigation into stolen golf carts in Athens County has led to the arrests of two people.

According to the Athens County sheriff’s Office, Chandra Smyers, 36, of Athens and Bryon Ely, 35, of New Marshfield are facing multiple charges in the investigation. The suspects were arrested Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The ACSO says the investigation began after numerous golf carts were stolen from the Athens County Country Club and the Ohio University Golf Course between May and July of 2023. Deputies say while looking into the thefts, “numerous other crimes were uncovered.” They then executed a search warrant at the suspects’ home in September.

Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith says during the search, investigators allegedly found narcotics, illegal firearms and “items related to theft and breaking and entering.” According to the sheriff’s office, the case was then sent to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office to be presented to a grand jury.

The sheriff’s office says the grand jury returned indictments against the suspects.

According to the ACSO, both Ely and Smyers are charged with grand theft, a 4th-degree felony; theft, a 5th-degree felony; grand theft, a 5th-degree felony; telecommunications fraud, a 3rd-degree felony; making false alarms, a 1st-degree misdemeanor; tampering with evidence, a 3rd-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a 5th-degree felony; and possessing criminal tools, a 5th-degree felony. The sheriff’s office says Ely is also charged with three counts of having weapons under disability, a 3rd-degree felony.