2 flown to hospital after crashing vehicles, sliding off roadway in Athens County

ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Two people were flown to the hospital after crashing into each other and sliding off the roadway.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Monday at the intersection of State Route 32 and State Route 143 in Athens County, just minutes away from Vinton and Meigs counties.

OSHP said a pickup truck was driving westbound when it hit an SUV coming from SR 143 and tried to cross SR 32.

After the two vehicles hit, they slid off the roadway, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

OSHP said 76-year-old Eloise Burris, of Vincent, and 86-year-old Laurence Zimmerman, of New Haven, were flown to the hospital for serious injuries.

The roadway is open, OHSP said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said they, along with Athens County EMS, the Lee Township Fire Department and Med Flight all responded to the crash.