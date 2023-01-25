ATHENS, OHIO (WOWK)– Two men were arrested Tuesday for drug and gun charges in Athens, Ohio.

According to the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force, a warrant was executed at a home on Williams Road, and two men were found. A press release says detectives got information that one of the suspects, Charles H. Gall III, was in possession of firearms while under indictment for drug-related charges in Athens County Common Pleas Court.

Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith said, “During the search for the firearm, law enforcement located evidence of narcotic possession and trafficking. A second search warrant was obtained and additional items were seized. During the search, an amount of methamphetamine, fentanyl, money, and guns was confiscated along with evidence of trafficking in both drugs.”

Charles H. Gall III, age 33, of Athens was charged with possession of a controlled substance and having weapons while under disability. Waylon P. Troy, age 30, of Athens was charged with possession of a controlled substance and having weapons while under disability.

Both are being held at the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.

