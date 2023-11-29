ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — All five people who died in an Athens County mobile home fire Thanksgiving morning have been identified.

Four of the people were identified by a fundraiser for the family: Vicki Brown, 49, Katelin, 26, Eaiden, 4, and Bellelynn, 1. They were all family members. You can donate to the fundraiser by clicking here.

The fifth person who died has been identified as Kenneth Meeks, 41, according to Ben Ashcraft, Lead Investigator at the Athens County Coroner’s Office.

The fire was devastating for the Athens community as many knew the five killed in the fire. Neighbors, who prefer to remain anonymous said Thursday was a somber day for the whole community, and “those who perished in the fire will be sorely missed.”

“The guys from Richland and Albany Fire Departments all grew up here so we knew some of the people involved. So, that adds a whole other level because we are a small community,” Richland Area Fire Chief Dale Sinclair said on Friday.

The fire department said the fire broke out around 7:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving in the 11000 block of Rainbow Lake Road in Athens County. According to Sinclair, a mobile home and an outbuilding both caught fire.

Any further information about the deceased will be released by the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s office at a later time.