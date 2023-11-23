UPDATE: (3:25 P.M. Friday, Nov. 24, 2023) – Richland Area Fire Department Chief Dale Sinclair tells WOWK 13 News three adults and two juveniles died in the mobile home fire in Athens County on Thanksgiving morning.

Any further information about the deceased will be released by the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s office at a later time.

Sinclair also confirms that two adults, a male and female, were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Their conditions are not known at this time.

The fire department says the fire broke out around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 23 in the 11000 block of Rainbow Lake Road in Athens County. According to Sinclair, a mobile home and an outbuilding both caught fire.

This is a developing story, and we will update you on air and online as the Ohio State Fire Marshal's Office releases more information throughout their investigation.

UPDATE: (2 P.M. Friday, Nov. 24, 2023) – Firefighters are releasing more details about a deadly fire that killed five people on Thanksgiving morning.

According to the Richland Area Fire Department, the 911 call first came in around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023 regarding a mobile home fire in the 11000 block of Rainbow Lake Road in Athens County. Firefighters say when they arrived on scene, the home was already fully-involved in the fire and the roof had collapsed.

The fire department says five people were killed in the fire, and two additional people were taken to the hospital. There is no word on the condition of those two people at this time.

The identities of those who died in the fire has not been released.

The Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

The Richland Area Fire Department, Athens City Fire Department, Albany Volunteer Fire Department, York Township Volunteer Fire Department, The Athens County Sheriff’s Office, Athens County EMS, Athens County Coroner’s Office, and the State of Ohio Fire Marshall’s Office all responded to the scene.

This is a developing story, and WOWK 13 News will continue to update you on air and online as more information becomes available.

ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Five people are dead after a fire in Athens County.

It happened on Rainbow Lake Road. The Ohio State Fire Marshal’s office says the fire caused heavy structure damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

We will share more information with you once it becomes available.