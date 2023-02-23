ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Three people were arrested after deputies say they stole hundreds of pieces of mail.

Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith says that deputies along with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force searched a home on the 500 block of Pearlwood Rd. in Albany on Thursday, Feb. 16, and found hundreds of pieces of mail.

Sheriff Smith says that 38-year-old Jessica O’Rourke, of Nelsonville, conspired to receive stolen property, forge checks, and cash forged checks. She was arrested and charged with forgery, receiving stolen property, and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

Courtesy: Athens County Sheriff’s Office

Also arrested were 24-year-old Brionna McDaniel, of Nelsonville and 20-year-old Joseph O’Rourke, of Albany. McDaniel was jailed on warrants for receiving stolen property, forgery, and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity. Joseph O’Rourke was jailed on warrants for burglary and receiving stolen property.

All three are being held at the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.

The sheriff’s office says the stolen mail is being inventoried to create a database of victims. They say there may be some who are not aware their mail was stolen.