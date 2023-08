ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man is dead after being hit by a minivan in Athens County on Wednesday.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says that a 2011 Chrysler Town and Country was driving westbound on US 50 near mile post 33 in Troy Township just before 11 p.m. when it struck a pedestrian in a construction zone.

The pedestrian was 38-year-old Henry Langdon Jr., of Birmingham, Alabama, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to OSHP.

The crash is still under investigation.