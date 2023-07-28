ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man has died in a vehicle crash in Athens County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the single-vehicle crash happened around 7:35 a.m. Friday, July 28, on New England Road just south of Sand Rock Road in Bern Township.

Troopers say the driver was traveling northeast on New England Road when he allegedly “failed to negotiate” a curve. The vehicle slid off the right side of the road where it struck an embankment and then overturned onto its top, according to the OSHP.

The OSHP identified the driver as Aaron Hill, 40, of Columbus, Ohio. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Athens County Coroner’s Office. According to troopers, Hill was allegedly not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.