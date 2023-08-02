ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man has died after a vehicle crash in Athens County, Ohio.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the single-vehicle crash happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, on Poston Road.

Investigators found the vehicle had been traveling east on Poston Road when it allegedly went off the right side of the road, corrected back onto the roadway and then went left of center. Troopers say the vehicle then slid off the right side of the road again, where it struck a utility pole before overturning.

The OSHP identified the driver as Brandon M. Scheaffer Fuller, 29, of Nelsonville. Troopers say he was taken to an area hospital where he later died of his injuries.

The crash is still under investigation. The Plains Fire Department, Dover Township Fire Department, and Athens County EMS assisted at the scene.