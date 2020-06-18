Athens County traffic stop leads to drug charges

Bryan Fisher, 34, of Logan, Ohio, was arrested on multiple drug charges following a traffic stop in Athens County. June 14, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: Athens County Sheriff’s Department)

NELSONVILLE, OH (WOWK) – A Hocking County, Ohio man has been arrested after Athens County Sheriff’s deputies found suspected drugs and suspected drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop.

The Criminal Interdiction Units stopped Bryan Fisher, 34, of Logan for multiple traffic violations Sunday, June 14, 2020 in Nelsonville, according to the sheriff’s department. Deputies also say they found he was also under 22 driving suspensions.

Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith says deputies observed “criminal indicators” while issuing a

citation and deployed K9 Bora for a free air sniff. They conducted a search after Bora indicated on the vehicle.

Deputies say they found approximately three grams of suspected powder heroin, along with digital scales, individual baggies and other paraphernalia related to drug trafficking. They also say Fisher allegedly tampered with evidence during the traffic stop.

The sheriff’s department says Fisher is charged with Trafficking in Drugs and Aggravated Possession of Drugs, both felonies of the fourth degree. He is also being held on a probation violation from the Adult Parole Authority.

