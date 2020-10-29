Athens County traffic stop leads to drug, weapons arrest

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver, identified as Nicholas Johnson, 43, of The Plains, had multiple warrants out of Athens County for his arrest. Johnson was detained, and police conducted a further investigation at his home. Oct. 28, 2020 (Phtoto Courtesy: Athens County Sheriff’s Office)

ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man is facing numerous charges after a traffic stop in Athens County.

The Athens County Sheriff’s Department says the Criminal Interdiction Units conducted the stop Wednesday, Oct. 28 on Pine Street in The Plains for a registration violation. Deputies said they saw a suspected methamphetamine pipe in the center console while talking with the driver.

During the search of his home, law enforcement found four firearms including two loaded handguns. They say one of the guns was allegedly stolen from Jackson County. They also seized suspected methamphetamine, digital scales, alleged abuse instruments and more than $200 in cash.

Johnson was taken into Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail without incident. Charges pending against Johnson include having weapons under disability, receiving stolen property, trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs.

