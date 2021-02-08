Attorney suspended after he’s charged with human trafficking

Ohio

by: JOHN SEEWER

Posted: / Updated:

TOLEDO, OH (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has suspended the law license of a longtime attorney from southern Ohio who’s charged with human trafficking involving his former clients.

The state attorney disciplinary board told the court that attorney Michael Mearan, of Portsmouth, was a danger to the public.

The court said Friday it would suspend Mearan for an interim period. The 75-year-old has denied the accusations against him, saying they were based on testimony from “numerous felons” who received favorable treatment for cooperating.

Authorities say he was involved with a sex trafficking operation and targeted women who were poor, addicted to drugs and facing criminal charges.

