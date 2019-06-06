Authorities Investigating 2 Fatal Shootings at County Park

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLEVELAND (AP) - A medical examiner says two people found slain in a county park outside Cleveland were both shot in the head and their deaths are considered homicides.

Cleveland Metroparks Chief Ranger Katherine Dolan provided no additional details at a briefing Thursday about the slayings of 40-year-old Carnell Sledge, of North Olmsted, and 33-year-old Katherine Brown, of Fairview Park.

Their bodies were found Tuesday by kayakers at the Rocky River Reservation.

Authorities have not said how Sledge and Brown knew each other.