Ohio

Authorities Investigating 2 Fatal Shootings at County Park

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 01:00 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 01:00 PM EDT

CLEVELAND (AP) - A medical examiner says two people found slain in a county park outside Cleveland were both shot in the head and their deaths are considered homicides.

Cleveland Metroparks Chief Ranger Katherine Dolan provided no additional details at a briefing Thursday about the slayings of 40-year-old Carnell Sledge, of North Olmsted, and 33-year-old Katherine Brown, of Fairview Park.

Their bodies were found Tuesday by kayakers at the Rocky River Reservation.

Authorities have not said how Sledge and Brown knew each other.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Special Reports

More Stories

Local Sports

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local