Authorities: Man bites off mother’s nose during attack

FAIRVIEW, OH (AP) — Authorities say a Fairview man who bit off his mother’s nose and beat her with a tea kettle during an argument in their home has been charged with felonious assault.

Sean Ohman, 36, of Fairview, reported the attack around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Responding officers found the woman in the home and determined she had been choked and beaten. Her name has not been released.

Authorities have not said what spurred the attack or if anyone else was in the residence when it occurred.

No other injuries were reported. Bail for Ohman was set at $750,000. It wasn’t known Wednesday if he has retained an attorney.

