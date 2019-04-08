Authorities: Man struck by bulldozer dies

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RIPLEY, Ohio (AP) - Authorities in Ohio say a bulldozer has hit a man who was airlifted to a hospital where he died later that day.

Deputy Chris Hodges with the Brown County Sheriff's Office told WLWT-TV that Edward Brightwell III had gotten off a bulldozer that he was operating Friday afternoon at the Windy Ridge Motocross race track in Ripley. Hodges said the bulldozer was still going and Brightwell was injured when he tried to get back on the machine.

The Hamilton County Coroner's Office confirmed Monday that the 25-year-old Anderson Township man died Friday at a hospital in Cincinnati.

Ripley is roughly 50 miles (81 kilometers) southeast of Cincinnati in southwestern Ohio.