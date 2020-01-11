Authorities: Trooper kills man holding woman at gunpoint

POWHATAN POINT, Ohio (AP) – Authorities say two Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers shot and killed a man holding a woman at gunpoint following a 19-minute high-speed chase.
The man shot Thursday morning along Ohio Route 7 in Belmont County has been identified as 41-year-old Joshua Roberts, of Meadville, Pennsylvania. The highway patrol says a 34-year-old woman driving the vehicle was grazed in the shoulder by troopers and received treatment.
The highway patrol says the chase began in Monroe County after a license plate check showed the vehicle was stolen out of Pennsylvania and ended when the vehicle ran over spiked stop sticks and crashed.
