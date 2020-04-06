Belmont County, OH, health department reports county’s first COVID-19 related death

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OH (WOWK) – The Belmont County Health Department is reporting the county’s first COVID-19 related death.

The health department says the patient was a 92-year-old man who had underlying health conditions. He contracted COVID-19 through contact with a positive patient and had been hospitalized, according to the Belmont County Health Department.

“On behalf of the entire county, we express our deepest sympathies for the family and friends of the patient who died,” the county’s deputy health commissioner says. “We also extend our sympathies to the other Ohioans battling this illness and the families of everyone affected by this pandemic.”

The county health department says it will not release any identifiable information about the patient to respect his privacy.

Ohioans with questions about coronavirus can also call the ODH COVID-19 hotline with any questions or visit www.coronavirus.ohio.gov. The call center is open from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).

