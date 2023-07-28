CINCINNATI, Ohio (WKBN) – Cincinnati Bengals’ head coach Zac Taylor told reporters on Friday that starting quarterback Joe Burrow will miss several weeks with a calf strain.

Burrow suffered the injury on Thursday in practice while scrambling away from pressure.

Taylor says the Bengals will add another quarterback to the roster.

Last season, Burrow passed for 4,475 yards and 35 touchdowns. He also rushed for 257 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Cincinnati opens the season in Cleveland on Sept. 10. Taylor did not elaborate on whether Burrow would miss any action in the regular season.