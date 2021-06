What makes a particular county the best? Oftentimes, it’s a good mix of opportunities for fun outdoor activities and cultural attractions. Throw in some historical sites, good schools, job opportunities, and affordable housing, and the county will most likely have happy residents.

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to live in Ohio using rankings from Niche. Niche ranks counties by a variety of factors including: public schools, educational attainment, cost of living, and housing.

Many counties on the list are experiencing growth due to their job opportunities, education, or home values. Others are adored for their historic or well-designed value, or devotion to cultural opportunities. Keep reading to see if your county made the list.

Lugevas // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Wayne County

– Population: 116,099

– Median home value: $148,900 (73% own)

– Median rent: $735 (27% rent)

– Median household income: $58,300

– Top public schools: Norwayne Middle School (A), Wooster High School (A), Hazel Harvey Elementary School (A)

– Top private schools: Central Christian School (B+), Kingsway Christian School (B), Wooster Christian School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Doylestown (A), Orrville (A), Wooster (A)

Derek Jensen (Tysto) // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Lorain County

– Population: 307,670

– Median home value: $150,500 (72% own)

– Median rent: $774 (28% rent)

– Median household income: $58,427

– Top public schools: Avon Middle School (A), Avon High School (A), Westview Elementary School (A)

– Top private schools: Lake Ridge Academy (A+), Elyria Catholic High School (A), Open Door Christian Schools (A)

– Top places to live: Avon (A+), Oberlin (A+), Avon Lake (A)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Defiance County

– Population: 38,160

– Median home value: $119,900 (76% own)

– Median rent: $747 (24% rent)

– Median household income: $59,931

– Top public schools: Hicksville Elementary School (A), Fairview Elementary School (A), Ayersville Elementary School (A)

– Top private schools: St. John Lutheran School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Hicksville (A), Defiance (B), Noble Township (A)

Pdepalma // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Lake County

– Population: 229,954

– Median home value: $156,200 (74% own)

– Median rent: $897 (26% rent)

– Median household income: $64,466

– Top public schools: Brentmoor Elementary School (A), Kirtland High School (A), Orchard Hollow Elementary School (A)

– Top private schools: Andrews Osborne Academy (A+), Lake Catholic High School (A), Mentor Christian School (B)

– Top places to live: Kirtland (A), Mentor (A), Willoughby (A)

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Allen County

– Population: 103,175

– Median home value: $118,100 (67% own)

– Median rent: $703 (33% rent)

– Median household income: $53,131

– Top public schools: Maplewood Elementary School (A), Shawnee High School (A), Bluffton Elementary School (A)

– Top private schools: Lima Central Catholic High School (B+), St. John High School (B), Temple Christian School (B)

– Top places to live: Bluffton (A), Fort Shawnee (A), Delphos (B+)

Art Anderson // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Putnam County

– Population: 33,911

– Median home value: $155,800 (82% own)

– Median rent: $701 (18% rent)

– Median household income: $64,822

– Top public schools: Miller City Elementary School (A), Kalida Elementary School (A), Ottoville Elementary School (A)

– Top private schools: Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic School (unavailable), St. Anthony of Padua School (unavailable), St. Mary’s Catholic School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Ottawa (A), Kalida (A), Riley Township (A)

Tim Kiser // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Fairfield County

– Population: 154,457

– Median home value: $185,300 (74% own)

– Median rent: $867 (26% rent)

– Median household income: $67,609

– Top public schools: Toll Gate Middle School (A), Pickerington High School North (A), Toll Gate Elementary School (A)

– Top private schools: William V. Fisher Catholic High School (A), Fairfield Christian Academy (B+), St. Mary Elementary School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Pickerington (A), Millersport (B), Lancaster (B)

Alycat // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Stark County

– Population: 372,404

– Median home value: $134,300 (68% own)

– Median rent: $741 (32% rent)

– Median household income: $53,860

– Top public schools: Sauder Elementary School (A), Jackson High School (A), Jackson Memorial Middle School (A)

– Top private schools: Central Catholic High School (A), St. Thomas Aquinas High School & Middle School (A), Lake Center Christian School (B+)

– Top places to live: North Canton (A), Uniontown (A), Greentown (A)

Jack Pearce // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Mahoning County

– Population: 229,961

– Median home value: $105,400 (69% own)

– Median rent: $682 (31% rent)

– Median household income: $46,042

– Top public schools: West Boulevard Elementary School (A), Canfield Village Middle School (A), C.H. Campbell Elementary School (A)

– Top private schools: Ursuline High School (A), Cardinal Mooney High School (A), Valley Christian Schools (B)

– Top places to live: Canfield (A+), Boardman (A), Poland (A)

Rona Proudfoot // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Erie County

– Population: 74,780

– Median home value: $139,900 (69% own)

– Median rent: $756 (31% rent)

– Median household income: $54,226

– Top public schools: Woodlands Intermediate School (A), McCormick Junior High School (A), Huron High School (B+)

– Top private schools: Sandusky Central Catholic School (A), St. Peter Elementary School (unavailable), St. Mary Catholic School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Milan (A), Huron (A), Sandusky (B)

Ruhrfisch // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Hancock County

– Population: 75,837

– Median home value: $147,600 (69% own)

– Median rent: $768 (31% rent)

– Median household income: $58,450

– Top public schools: Liberty-Benton Middle School (A), Arcadia Elementary School (A), Van Buren Middle School (A)

– Top private schools: Heritage Christian School (B+), St. Michael School (unavailable), The Center for Autism & Dyslexia (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Findlay (A), Liberty Township (A), Cass Township (A)

Tysto // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Montgomery County

– Population: 531,670

– Median home value: $119,800 (61% own)

– Median rent: $793 (39% rent)

– Median household income: $51,542

– Top public schools: Oakwood High School (A+), Centerville High School (A+), Harman Elementary School (A+)

– Top private schools: The Miami Valley School (A+), Archbishop Alter High School (A), Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School (A)

– Top places to live: Oakwood (A+), Centerville (A+), Kettering (A)

Canva

#13. Cuyahoga County

– Population: 1,247,451

– Median home value: $132,800 (58% own)

– Median rent: $809 (42% rent)

– Median household income: $50,366

– Top public schools: Solon High School (A+), Orchard Middle School (A+), Solon Middle School (A+)

– Top private schools: Hawken School (A+), Hathaway Brown School (A+), University School (A+)

– Top places to live: Shaker Heights (A+), Solon (A+), Pepper Pike (A+)

Andre Carrotflower // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Geauga County

– Population: 93,843

– Median home value: $240,900 (86% own)

– Median rent: $818 (14% rent)

– Median household income: $82,303

– Top public schools: Kenston High School (A), Kenston Middle School (A), Timmons Elementary School (A)

– Top private schools: Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin School (A), Notre Dame Elementary School (unavailable), St. Anselm Elementary School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Bainbridge (A+), South Russell (A+), Chesterland (A)

Wiki Historian N OH // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Union County

– Population: 56,707

– Median home value: $203,800 (78% own)

– Median rent: $982 (22% rent)

– Median household income: $86,715

– Top public schools: Marysville STEM Early College High School (A), Northwood Elementary School (A), Mill Valley Elementary School (A)

– Top private schools: St. John’s Lutheran School (unavailable), Trinity Lutheran School (unavailable), St. Paul Lutheran School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Marysville (A), Jerome Township (A+), New California (A)

Michael Shake // Shutterstock

#10. Lucas County

– Population: 431,102

– Median home value: $116,600 (60% own)

– Median rent: $745 (40% rent)

– Median household income: $48,736

– Top public schools: Ottawa Hills High School (A+), Ottawa Hills Elementary School (A), Fallen Timbers Middle School (A)

– Top private schools: Maumee Valley Country Day School (A+), St. John’s Jesuit High School and Academy (A+), Notre Dame Academy (A)

– Top places to live: Ottawa Hills (A+), Sylvania (A+), Waterville (A)

Art Anderson // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Wood County

– Population: 130,150

– Median home value: $163,600 (65% own)

– Median rent: $800 (35% rent)

– Median household income: $62,390

– Top public schools: Hull Prairie Intermediate School (A), Perrysburg High School (A), Frank Elementary School (A)

– Top private schools: Bowling Green Christian Academy (A), St. Rose Elementary School (unavailable), St. Aloysius Elementary School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Perrysburg (A+), Rossford (A), Bowling Green (A)

Greg Hume // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Butler County

– Population: 380,019

– Median home value: $172,900 (68% own)

– Median rent: $883 (32% rent)

– Median household income: $66,117

– Top public schools: Lakota West High School (A), Lakota East High School (A), Union Elementary School (A)

– Top private schools: Stephen T. Badin High School (A), Cincinnati Christian Schools (A), Mother Teresa Catholic Elementary School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Beckett Ridge (A+), Wetherington (A+), Oxford (A)

Brenda // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Medina County

– Population: 177,980

– Median home value: $196,300 (80% own)

– Median rent: $874 (20% rent)

– Median household income: $76,600

– Top public schools: Sharon Elementary School (A), Granger Elementary School (A), Hinckley Elementary School (A)

– Top private schools: Saint Ambrose Catholic School (unavailable), St. Francis Xavier School (unavailable), Medina Christian Academy (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Wadsworth (A), Medina (A), Westfield Center (A)

Ken Ratcliff // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Greene County

– Population: 166,502

– Median home value: $173,000 (66% own)

– Median rent: $910 (34% rent)

– Median household income: $68,720

– Top public schools: Bell Creek Intermediate School (A), Trebein Elementary School (A), Bellbrook Middle School (A)

– Top private schools: Legacy Christian Academy (A), Wright State University Mini University (A), St. Luke Catholic Elementary School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Yellow Springs (A+), Beavercreek (A+), Bellbrook (A+)

Sleepydre // Wikicommons

#5. Summit County

– Population: 541,334

– Median home value: $146,800 (66% own)

– Median rent: $823 (34% rent)

– Median household income: $57,181

– Top public schools: Hudson High School (A+), Hudson Middle School (A+), East Woods Elementary School (A)

– Top private schools: Western Reserve Academy (A+), Walsh Jesuit High School (A+), Our Lady of the Elms (A+)

– Top places to live: Hudson (A+), Fairlawn (A+), Boston Heights (A+)

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#4. Franklin County

– Population: 1,290,360

– Median home value: $175,100 (53% own)

– Median rent: $974 (47% rent)

– Median household income: $61,305

– Top public schools: Dublin Jerome High School (A+), Dublin Coffman High School (A+), Bexley High School (A+)

– Top private schools: The Columbus Academy (A+), Columbus School for Girls (A+), The Wellington School (A+)

– Top places to live: Bexley (A+), Dublin (A+), Upper Arlington (A+)

Canva

#3. Hamilton County

– Population: 813,589

– Median home value: $155,400 (58% own)

– Median rent: $810 (42% rent)

– Median household income: $57,212

– Top public schools: Indian Hill High School (A+), Walnut Hills High School (A+), Wyoming High School (A+)

– Top private schools: The Seven Hills School (A+), Cincinnati Country Day School (A+), The Summit Country Day School (A+)

– Top places to live: Madeira (A+), Montgomery (A+), Blue Ash (A+)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Warren County

– Population: 229,132

– Median home value: $222,500 (78% own)

– Median rent: $1,061 (22% rent)

– Median household income: $87,125

– Top public schools: William Mason High School (A+), Mason Middle School (A+), Mason Intermediate Elementary School (A+)

– Top private schools: Mars Hill Academy (A), Bishop Fenwick High School (A), Royalmont Academy (A)

– Top places to live: Mason (A+), Landen (A+), Five Points (A+)

Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Delaware County

– Population: 201,135

– Median home value: $308,800 (81% own)

– Median rent: $1,069 (19% rent)

– Median household income: $106,908

– Top public schools: Olentangy Liberty High School (A+), Olentangy High School (A+), Orange High School (A+)

– Top private schools: Genoa Christian Academy (B+), Delaware Christian School (B), St. Paul School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Powell (A+), Sunbury (A), Delaware (A)