Bill to limit DeWine’s health orders advances in Ohio Senate

Ohio

by: FARNOUSH AMIRI

Mike DeWine

FILE – In this Dec. 13, 2019, file photo, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks during an interview at the Governor’s Residence in Columbus, Ohio. The Ohio governor’s positive, then false, results on COVID-19 tests threw fuel on the fire for skeptics about pandemic precautions and critics of the often-aggressive policies the governor championed. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

COLUMBUS, OH (AP) — Republican lawmakers advanced the latest legislative action aimed at limiting the emergency powers of Ohio’s governor.

A Senate bill introduced last month by lawmakers would establish “checks and balances” on fellow GOP Gov. Mike DeWine’s ability to issue and keep in place executive action during an emergency.

The bill would create a committee that would have to power to rescind executive actions taken by a governor or the state health department through a concurrent resolution, which requires a simple majority from the House and Senate.

The latest draft was altered Wednesday to reduce the number of lawmakers making the final say on orders in the committee from 10 to 6.

