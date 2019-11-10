ASHLAND, Ohio (AP) – A law enforcement official says he’s persuaded the bishops of an Ohio Amish sect to install blinking lights on buggies to make them more visible to motorists.
The Ashland Times-Gazette reports Ashland County Chief Deputy Sheriff Carl Richert has been working with local Amish and Mennonite communities for years to make their buggies and wagons easier to spot.
Richert says the community that agreed to install blinkers is more liberal and modern than other sects. He says he has warned community leaders that if they don’t begin using reflective tape and lights on their buggies the Ohio Legislature could pass laws mandating them.
A local Amish buggy maker has ordered around 200 battery-powered blinking lights and anticipates community members will generally be willing to use them.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Local Chaplain Major of the West Virginia National Guard dies
- Blinking lights to be added to some Amish buggies for safety
- 12-year-old runs half-marathon to honor fallen K9
- Twins give birth to a bundle of babies on the same day
- All eyes on Texas governor as calls grow to halt execution
- Woman charged in connection to unresponsive infant at Myrtle Beach daycare
- A second Ohio village’s mayoral race could be decided by coin toss
- Ohio counties to be part of $350M federal opioid study
- Sheriff searching for missing Kentucky teen
- Service dog poses proudly for school picture, helps elementary student