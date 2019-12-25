Board to consider new conditions for medical marijuana use

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The state Medical Board in Ohio is accepting new petitions seeking to add illnesses as qualifying conditions for physicians to recommend medical marijuana to patients.
Cleveland.com reports the board is taking petitions through Dec. 31 and will review them early in the new year. The board continues to take the position that once an illness is added to the list of approved conditions, it can’t be removed.
Qualifying conditions now include AIDs, Alzheimer’s disease, and Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS. Earlier this year the board rejected petitions seeking to add anxiety and autism spectrum disorders as qualifying conditions.
