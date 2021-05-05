Bob Ross plush dolls test ride King Island’s newest roller coaster

CINCINNATI, OH (CBS Newspath) — Kings Island amusement park near Cincinnati, Ohio, doesn’t open until May 15, but that didn’t stop them from testing out their new Orion giga coaster this week with a few special guests.

The ride voted 2020’s “Best New Amusement Park Attraction” by USA TODAY readers, plunges guests (and Bob Ross) down an exhilarating 300-foot drop before sending them on a high-speed journey over seven more hills at speeds up to 91 mph. Racing along 5,321 feet of track, it is Kings Island’s tallest and fastest roller coaster.

And, if you’re wondering, these Bob Ross plush are available as prizes for select Kings Island midway games during the 2021 Season.