Body found in Ohio home is that of missing woman, police say

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A missing Mansfield woman was found dead in a home in Dayton Monday, three days after her boyfriend was found dead nearby.

Dayton Police confirm that the body of Kyla Hayton was found in a home in the 900 block of Stewart Street in Dayton Monday morning. Her boyfriend, Todd Burkhart, was found dead in a house on the same street on Friday.

On Monday, Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger ruled Burkhart’s death a homicide.

Burkhart died on Nov. 17 as a result of multiple gunshot wounds, Dr. Harshbarger reported.

The couple had been reported missing on Nov. 18. Their vehicle was found abandoned last week with no evidence to indicate where they may have gone

