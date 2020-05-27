1  of  2
Body of missing 5-year-old boy found in lake at campground

Ohio

by: Associated Press

PEEBLES, Ohio (AP) — The body of a 5-year-old boy who went missing at a southern Ohio campground this week has been found in a lake there.

Authorities say Cameron Walters was last seen around 5 p.m. Monday at the Mineral Springs Lake Resort, a 350-acre campground in Peebles.

Emergency responders and volunteers then began an intensive search for the boy, and his body was recovered around 6 p.m. Tuesday, near the campground’s boat dock.

Although it’s not clear how the child ended up in the lake, authorities say foul plays isn’t suspected. Walters was at the campground with his family.

