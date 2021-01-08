Body of second worker found at plant collapse site

ADAMS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Adamo Group says the body of missing worker 47-year-old Jamie Fitzgerald of Boyd County has been found and his family has been notified.

Officials say crews are working to safely recover him and more information will be shared as it becomes available.

The loved ones and immediate family of Jamie Fitzgerald have been notified that he has been located at the Killen Generating Station site in Adams County, Ohio. First responders and federal officials have also been notified. Crews from the Adamo Group are currently working to safely recover him. More information will be announced as it becomes available. Adamo Group

The body of another worker, 2-year-old Doug Gray of Greenup County, Kentucky, was recovered Saturday, Dec. 12.

The Killen Generating Station site, a power plant that was being demolished, collapsed Wednesday, Dec. 9.