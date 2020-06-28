NORTH BEND, OH (AP) — Authorities say a 3-year-old boy died after he was found floating in a backyard swimming pool in Ohio last week.
The Hamilton County sheriff’s office said the sister of the babysitter found the boy face-down in the deep end of the pool in Miami Township shortly after 10:30 a.m. Friday. She dove in and pulled the child to the side of the pool, where the babysitter performed CPR.
The child was taken to Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. The sheriff’s office said detectives are investigating but foul play isn’t suspected.
The child’s name wasn’t released.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Boy, 3, dies after being found floating in backyard pool
- WATCH: Dolphin says hello to dogs at Isle of Hope Marina
- Confirmed virus cases hit 10 million as death toll nears 500,000
- Rolling Stones threaten to sue Trump over using their songs
- Cast your vote: All-Mountaineer Offensive Line
- Petition started to replace Christopher Columbus statue in Cleveland’s Little Italy with Chef Boyardee
- Charleston Catholic’s Aiden Satterfield enters senior season motivated by his father’s recovery
- 1 fatally shot at Breonna Taylor protest park in Kentucky
- “Dock Dogs” annual event continues in light of the pandemic
- Ashland’s peaceful protest sparks conversation for change