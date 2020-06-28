Boy, 3, dies after being found floating in backyard pool

NORTH BEND, OH (AP) — Authorities say a 3-year-old boy died after he was found floating in a backyard swimming pool in Ohio last week.

The Hamilton County sheriff’s office said the sister of the babysitter found the boy face-down in the deep end of the pool in Miami Township shortly after 10:30 a.m. Friday. She dove in and pulled the child to the side of the pool, where the babysitter performed CPR.

The child was taken to Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. The sheriff’s office said detectives are investigating but foul play isn’t suspected.

The child’s name wasn’t released.

