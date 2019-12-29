Boy dies after becoming entangled in blanket used as swing

GNADENHUTTEN, Ohio (AP) – Authorities say an 11-year-old Ohio boy died after becoming entangled in a blanket that was tied to a basement beam and used as a swing.
The Tuscarawas County sheriff in eastern Ohio says Jude Stevenson died Saturday, and his death appears accidental. Investigators say an older sister found the boy entangled and unresponsive at his home in Clay Township.
Relatives and emergency responders tried to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at a hospital. The Times-Reporter in New Philadelphia reports that his death remains under investigation. An autopsy was planned.
