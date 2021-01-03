Boy found in Ohio cemetery reunited with father, dog

Ohio

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

HINCKLEY, OH (AP) — An Ohio police chief says a young boy found in a cemetery two days before Christmas has been placed in the care of his father and reunited with his dog.

Chief David Centner of the Hinckley police department said in a Facebook post last week that Tony’s father said the child is “doing very well.”

Centner stressed that the father was “in no way involved” and has been “extremely cooperative” with officials.

Police were called shortly after noon on Dec. 23 to Hope Memorial Gardens Cemetery where a witness reported seeing a car speeding away and a little boy “running after the car followed by a dog.”

