Boys, 12 and 13, in custody in shooting death of Ohio 14-year-old

Ohio

by: Associated Press

Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH (AP) – Authorities say two juveniles are in custody in the shooting death of another teenager outside a store in a Cleveland suburb.

Maple Heights police found Sha’shawn Anderson, 14, of Cleveland, when they responded to reports of shots fired shortly before 4 p.m. Monday. The teen had been shot in the lower back and was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly afterward.

Witnesses reported seeing several young boys fleeing the scene, and police said two boys aged 12 and 13 were detained Tuesday in connection with the homicide. They were taken to Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

