Ohio

BREAKING: Human skeletal remains found in Meigs County

Human skeletal remains found off of Flood Road...

By:

Posted: Sep 30, 2018 03:08 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 30, 2018 03:09 PM EDT

POMEROY, OH (WOWK) - Meigs County Deputies are currently on scene where human skeletal remains have been found off of Flood Road reports Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood.

The sheriff's office had been notified yesterday afternoon by a hiker who discovered the remains while hiking in the woods off the road.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has been contacted and will process the scene for evidence. A search warrant is currently being written.

Stay with 13 News for the latest information.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Local Sports

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local