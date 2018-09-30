BREAKING: Human skeletal remains found in Meigs County

POMEROY, OH (WOWK) - Meigs County Deputies are currently on scene where human skeletal remains have been found off of Flood Road reports Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood.

The sheriff's office had been notified yesterday afternoon by a hiker who discovered the remains while hiking in the woods off the road.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has been contacted and will process the scene for evidence. A search warrant is currently being written.

