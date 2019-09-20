Buckeyes legend Howard “Hopalong” Cassady has passed away

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State University legend Howard “Hopalong” Cassady has died. He was 85.
Officials with the Ohio State University confirmed to Jerod Smalley, Sports Director at our sister station NBC4, that Cassady passed away at his home in Tampa, Florida, Friday morning.
In four years, Cassady helped the Buckeyes to a 29-8 record and their first of five national championships under head coach Woody Hayes, according to OhioStateBuckeyes.com.
Cassady also earned many individual honors including twice being named All-America, the 1955 Heisman Trophy winner and 1955 Associated Press Athlete of the Year.
Cassady came to Ohio State from Columbus Central High School and was a biological science major.
Cassady graduated and was drafted as a first-round pick of the Detroit Lions. He played eight years of professional football with Detroit, Cleveland and Philadelphia before retiring.