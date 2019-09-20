Buckeyes legend Howard “Hopalong” Cassady has passed away

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State University legend Howard “Hopalong” Cassady has died. He was 85.

Officials with the Ohio State University confirmed to Jerod Smalley, Sports Director at our sister station NBC4, that Cassady passed away at his home in Tampa, Florida, Friday morning.

In four years, Cassady helped the Buckeyes to a 29-8 record and their first of five national championships under head coach Woody Hayes, according to OhioStateBuckeyes.com.

Howard “Hopalong” Cassady, 19, Ohio State left halfback in 1953. (AP Photo/Harold Valentine)

Ohio State University left halfback, Howard (Hopalong) Cassady, junior from Columbus, Ohio, in action January 3,1955. (AP Photo/Harold Valentine)

Coach Woody Hayes of Ohio State and halfback Howard (Hopalong) Cassady, October 14, 1955. (AP Photo)

Ohio State halfback Howard “Hopalong” Cassady (40) is shown in action against Indiana in Columbus, Ohio, Nov. 1955. (AP photo)

All-America Howard “Hopalong” Cassady, halfback for Ohio State, and his wife, Barbara, are shown with the Heisman Trophy awarded Cassady in New York City, Dec. 8, 1955. The Buckeye back was honored as the outstanding college football player of 1955 by the Downtown Athletic Club at a dinner attended by 800 persons. (AP Photo)

Howard (Hopalong) Cassady, Ohio State University’s All-America halfback, added another to an already long list of honors by being named the nation’s top male athlete of 1955 in an Associated Press poll. Here is Cassady with his two-year-old son, Craig in Columbus, Ohio on Jan. 4, 1955. Another of his awards, the Heisan Trophy, also is pictured. The photographer caught Cassady in his apartment between classes at Ohio state. (AP Photo)

Despite the fact that it’s right in his face, Howard Cassady (40) picked off this Michigan pass thrown by Dan Cline and returned to the Ohio State 38-yard line in Columbus, Nov. 20, 1954. The interception sparked OSU’s third touchdown. Dave Leggett, (22) OSU quarterback is also shown. (AP Photo)









Cassady also earned many individual honors including twice being named All-America, the 1955 Heisman Trophy winner and 1955 Associated Press Athlete of the Year.

Cassady came to Ohio State from Columbus Central High School and was a biological science major.

Cassady graduated and was drafted as a first-round pick of the Detroit Lions. He played eight years of professional football with Detroit, Cleveland and Philadelphia before retiring.