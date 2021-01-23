Car accident closes road lanes in Ohio

Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK

JACKSON COUNTY, OH WOWK (WOWK) — Ohio Highway Patrol are on scene after a car accident halts traffic along Route 35 in Jackson County, Ohio.

OSHP dispatchers say both lanes are closed around Chillicothe Road. Multiple agencies are responding at this time.

BREAKING | Route 35 EB is currently closed due to a car wreck near Chillicothe Pike in Jackson Co, OH. Multiple first responding agencies on scene. @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/igTSZBgsK6 — Haley Kosik (@WOWKosik) January 23, 2021

