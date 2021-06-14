Cedar Point roller coaster closed after guests get stuck on ride

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – Guests got a little extra excitement Saturday when a ride stopped at Cedar Point.

The GateKeeper roller coaster stopped on the lift hill when the lift chain became separated.

Cedar Point says the ride’s safety system performed as it was designed, which is why the ride stopped.

All guests were escorted safely off the ride. Social media posts indicate the people who were on the ride at the time were outfitted with some sort of safety belt to climb down a steep hill to get off the ride.

It’s quite the coaster too.

According to Cedar Point’s website, there is a 67mph drop maneuver and has a half loop 180-degree rotation at 170 feet in the air, which makes it the highest inversion of any roller coaster.

The GateKeeper did not reopen Sunday, according to guests.