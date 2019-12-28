Census Bureau seeks thousands of workers for Ohio 2020 count

The U.S. Census Bureau is looking to hire 500,000 people for 2020. (NEXSTAR)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The U.S. Census Bureau is seeking thousands of temporary workers to conduct its 2020 count in Ohio.

The Columbus Dispatch reports workers are needed to interview residents and update address lists. The bureau also is hiring field supervisors, recruiting assistants, clerks and office supervisors. The positions will pay between $14 and $23.50 an hour.

There will be eight field offices in Ohio. It’s unclear how many people will be hired in the state.

The Census Bureau hired 24,000 temporary workers for the 2010 count. Job offers will be made between January and April, with some positions lasting through September.

