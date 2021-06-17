Charleston man indicted on Ohio murder charge

POMEROY, OH (WOWK) – A 21-year-old Charleston, West Virginia man is facing four counts related to a homicide in Meigs County, Ohio.

Meigs County Sheriff Keith O. Wood announced the indictment of Jaquan Hall on Thursday in connection with the death of Kane Roush on April 4, 2021.

The 25-year-old Roush was shot Easter Sunday and later died in the hospital of his wounds.

Hall was indicted by a grand jury on charges of Aggravated Murder, Murder, Complicity and Conspiracy.

“Officers from multiple agencies put in hundreds of hours investigating this matter to get us to this point,” said Wood in a news release.

The investigation involved several law enforcement agencies in Ohio, West Virginia and Maryland.