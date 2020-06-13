Child pronounced dead after being found in family pool

FAIRFIELD, OH (AP) – Authorities say a 2-year-old boy was pronounced dead after he was found in the pool of his family’s home in a suburb of Cincinnati.

Emergency responders in Butler County were called to the Ross Township home at about 7:20 p.m. Friday after the boy was reported unresponsive. The child was flown to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Township police are investigating.

